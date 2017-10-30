Christmas Catalog: 2017 CityScene Holiday Gift Guide

Blue Light Be Gone

Believe it or not, staring at your phone before you go to bed isn’t that great for you. If there’s an insomniac on your list, consider JINS SCREEN glasses. These lenses help protect the wearer’s eyes from the blue light emitted by cell phones and keep his or her circadian rhythm in check. $120-$140. www.jins.com/us

Power of Physics

An enhanced sound experience can avoid the hassle of cords or cables. The Timbrefone Acoustic Phone Amp intensifies the sound of one’s phone with a sculpted, wooden, acoustic cone. $99-$129. www.artificerwoodworks.com

Deep Health

For the fitness enthusiast on your list, consider Cue. This device connects to the user’s health at the molecular level to detect early stages of influenza, peak time of fertility and much more. $199. www.cue.me

Note-Taking Made Easy

Every student knows copying down notes line for line can be an arduous task. However, the IRISPen Air 7 takes care of the problem handily. The wireless scanner pen can both read aloud and transcribe lines of text to a smartphone or computer. $149. www.irislink.com

Growler with a Bark

For the beer lover dear to you, what could be better than a custom pint glass? How about a 64 oz. Personal Bar Growler? With options to personalize the font, name and any other text you might want, this gift is sure to be rewarded with a belch. $20.95. www.glasswithatwist.com

Hillbilly Golf

Who says you can’t plan for the summer months when the weather gets cold? Double Ladderball is a game that’s fun for all ages and can help fuel rivalries at neighborhood cookouts or parties in the heat of summer. $39.99. www.ladderball.com

Facial Hair Frenzy

Keeping a beard or mustache in check is made easy with the Essential Groomarang Collection. This combination of a beard comb, beard oil and mustache wax will make even the likes of George Clooney jealous of the recipient’s face fuzz. $29.65. www.groomarang.com

Not so Home Alone

For the conscious homeowner, the Nest Cam Indoor security camera has 24/7 live video. With the ability to send the owner’s phone an alert when it detects activity, the camera ensures Harry and Marv won’t be stealing anything this holiday season. $169. www.store.nest.com

Grocery Shopping made Easy

You know that feeling. Getting home from the grocery store only to realize you forgot to buy something you need for dinner that night. Well, say goodbye to that with the hiku Smart Kitchen Scanner, which allows the user to scan or say aloud items to put on a digital grocery list. $49. www.hiku.us

Lions and Tigers and Bears (Oh My)

Help someone stay up to date on all things animal with a Columbus Zoo and Aquarium membership. Admission to the zoo, Zoombezi Bay and free parking are all included in the base membership, and the fun only grows from there. $50-$154.99. www.columbuszoo.org

Stay 100

Anxiety about one’s phone running out of juice is a thing of the past with the mophie powerstation. With dual USB charging ports, priority+ charging so one’s device will charge first and a sleek aluminum finish, the station will keep that phone charged all throughout the day. $49.95. www.mophie.com

Comedy, Music and Everything in Between

Are you not entertained? Well, if you answered “no” to that, consider buying a CAPA gift card for a friend or loved one. Among the 2018 shows on CAPA’s calendar are Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Broadway Across America’s Chicago starring Eddie George. $5-$100. www.capa.com

High Wi-Fi

There are few things more annoying than a shoddy Wi-Fi connection. Google Wi-Fi handles the problem by setting up Wi-Fi points throughout the house, so the recipient won’t miss a beat with anything he or she wants to stream or share. $114. www.madeby.google.com

Become a Better Driver

Driving is already tough enough as it is. Looking down at one’s phone for directions doesn’t make it any easier. With the Navdy Augmented Reality GPS Navigation System, calls, maps and other notifications are projected directly in front of the driver. $399. www.navdy.com

Perfectly Charged Battery

Did you know that you can actually overcharge your phone battery? Leaving it plugged in overnight on a regular wall charger lessens its ability in the future – but not on a Powerslayer BLU. This charger has a built-in surge protection to automatically turn off when charging is complete. $29.95. www.velvetwire.com/powerslayer

How the Tables Have Turned

For anyone who wants to be the life of the party, the Akai Professional BT500 belt-drive turntable is here to help. This record player comes equipped with the ability to stream the vinyl playing to any Bluetooth enabled speaker, allowing that unique sound to hit all corners of the house. $399. www.akaipro.com

Magnificent Meals

Many delicious meals begin with extra virgin olive oil, but not all oils are created equal. Check out the Magnifico holiday gift set from The Oilerie this holiday season, a four-bottled set including lemon, garlic and Italian Fior Fiore extra virgin olive oils as well as the company’s famous balsamic. $68. www.oilerie.co

Best of the Bundts

For a sweet treat that looks as good as it tastes, consider Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Merry and Bright holiday cake design, featuring a classy jeweled poinsettia and 10 flavors to choose from. The shop – with locations in Dublin, Gahanna and the Upper Arlington area – also offers cellophane-wrapped Bundtlet towers and bite-sized Bundtinis as gifts. $43. www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Always More to Discover

A year's worth of entertainment and education is included in every membership to COSI, and gift memberships can be easily purchased via the science center's website. Offerings range from single adult family, for basic admission, to supporting family, which includes unlimited National Geographic Giant Screen movies, VIP access to member events and previews, free add-on guests, and more. $99-$275. www.cosi.org

Make Your Escape

For someone in need of serious relaxation – and we all know someone like that, if not several someones – the Woodhouse Escape, a signature service of Woodhouse Day Spa in Dublin, is sure to fit the bill. It includes a total of seven specialized treatments, including a body scrub, a volcanic stone massage, foot reflexology and a serene oil massage for the neck and shoulders. $230. www.woodhousespas.com

Plenty to Envy

face care

With 12 locations throughout central Ohio, and a list of services ranging from reflexology and deep tissue massage to cranial sacral therapy and prenatal massage, it might be difficult to pick a single offering from Massage Envy. Fortunately, the spa has a gift card for all occasions. Prices vary. www.massageenvy.com

Crafty Creation

The Ohio Craft Museum opens its annual Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale on Nov. 5, offering work by more than 100 Ohio artists. These sweet prints by Karrie Evenson, available in 8 inches by 10 inches, are among a wide variety of options. $25. www.ohiocraft.org

A Capital Idea

There's much more to Grove City-based Capital City Cakes than just cakes, of course, but the long list of options on its cake menu – from standard chocolate and strawberry to less conventional options such as snickerdoodle and buckeye – never disappoints. Cakes can be decorated with custom artwork or special fillings, widening the selection from a 6-inch standard cake to a 14-inch filled custom cake. $27-$125. www.capitalcitycakesoh.com

Cut it Out

The Christmas season means Christmas cookies, and Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co., of Worthington, has you covered for all your cookie-gifting needs. Its buttercream-iced cutout cookies are available with a variety of colored sugars, and its holiday decorations are certain to make an impact. $1.95 each, $23.40 per dozen. www.luvcake.com

I’ll Tumble for Ya

Some days, the standard cup or coffee mug just doesn't cut it. For such an occasion, there’s the ThermoServ Double Wall Tritan Tumbler, available via Amazon. It’s designed to be virtually unbreakable and keeps beverages hot or cold for 12 hours while reducing condensation. $11.99-$14.99. www.thermoserv.com

Loud and Clear

Travel and outdoors aficionados will appreciate the T460 Weatherproof Talkabout Two-Way Radios from Motorola Solutions. The radios, which have hands-free capability and a range of up to 35 miles, also come equipped with flashlights, and are ideal for locales out of cell phone range. $89.99. www.motorolasolutions.com

Crunch Time

Is there anything more disappointing than soggy bacon? The Microwave Bacon Crisper from OXO solves that problem handily, keeping bacon crispy and the microwave free of mess. $19.99. www.oxo.com

Life’s a Beach

If you know someone who loves to read on the beach, then you know someone who’s tried to figure out a more effective way to do it. That way is the Beachgoer’s Reading Room from Hammacher Schlemmer, an adjustable, portable sun shade that can hold a book or tablet and go either on the ground or connected to a chair. $149.95. www.hammacher.com

Putt Feeling

Know a golfer whose short game needs work? The INPUTT, a portable putting device, may have the solution. It’s designed to remove as many variables as possible, allowing the user to focus solely on his or her stance and stroke. $89.95. www.inputtgolf.com

Gathering Steam

We all know somebody who likes to keep the house looking clean as a whistle, and the STEAMPAC+ from nugeni, available through Bed, Bath & Beyond, may be the perfect gift for that person. This compact home steam cleaner can be used on almost anything – think fabric, toys, appliances, shower tile – without the use of any chemicals. $159.99. www.mynugeni.com

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.