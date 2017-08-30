CATCO’s puppet show addresses special needs

× Expand Photo courtesy of CATCO

When it comes to educational and kid-friendly puppet shows, there’s more out there beyond the beloved Sesame Street.

Since 1977, Kids on the Block has been touring shows with puppets to educate children about disabilities. But it wasn’t until the last couple of years that Columbus got its own local chapter, courtesy of CATCO is Kids!.

“The Kids on the Block sought to fill the needs of children with disabilities by creating programming that helped their peers without disabilities understand and accept them,” says CATCO Artist Educator Andrew Protopapas. “People with disabilities can do everything someone without disabilities can do; they might just have to do it a little differently.”

CATCO’s Kids on the Block has three shows that tour local elementary schools, focused on topics including bullying, family members with special needs and the effects of spina bifida.

“One of the most exciting things about the programs is that they pause after each scene to let the audience members raise their hands and ask the characters questions regarding the situations in the preceding scene and the program topic,” says Protopapas.

The goal of the program is to create safe and fun environments for children to learn about potentially confusing subjects.

“Learning to accept others no matter who they are is an important lesson that cannot be taught enough,” says Protopapas. “The heart of the programs is how everyone is different and being different is okay.”

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.