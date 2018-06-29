The winners of CityScene's 2018 Best of the 'Bus!

×

BEST URBAN ART GALLERY: Wexner Center for the Arts

With exhibitions, screenings, performances, artist residencies and educational programs, it’s no wonder the Wexner Center for the Arts was voted Best Urban Art Gallery.

BEST INTERACTIVE ARTS ACTIVITIES: COSI

What is a center of science and industry good for, if not to invite visitors to interact and learn? As a winner in this category for the fifth year in a row, COSI has obviously captivated Columbus, but did you know that over 33 million people from around the world have visited this fun-filled center in its history?

BEST THEATER TROUPE: Shadowbox Live

Bet you didn’t know the largest resident theater company in America is right here in Columbus. Shadowbox Live’s original productions illustrate creativity and diversity, while often collaborating with other arts organizations in Columbus to connect audiences with local art and performers. The troupe said goodbye to dear friend and co-founder Stev Guyer in late March, but carries on inspired by his passionate and creative spirit.

BEST SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Photo by Randall L. Schieber

BEST SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Picnic with the Pops

★ BEST OF THE BUCKEYES ★ BEST SPORTING EVENT EXPERIENCE: The Ohio State University Football It's no secret that Columbus loves The Ohio State University and its football program, beating out the Clippers and the Blue Jackets once again in this category. BEST FACE OF COLUMBUS: Urban Meyer Talk about a dethroning, Urban Meyer has officially beaten reigning champion Jack Hanna for the title of Best Face of Columbus. This is the first time in the history of Best of the 'Bus that Hanna hasn't won the category. BEST CURRENT ATHLETE: J.T. Barrett Now playing for the New Orleans Saints, all-star buckeye and fan-favorite J.T. Barrett wins best current athlete. However, Nick Bosa has a fighting chance for next year's title.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra sure knows how to throw a party! This BYOB-style concert series held at the Columbus Commons is a favorite once again. How could it not be when it offers eight summer nights filled with great music and the chance to picnic under the stars?

BEST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

BEST 2017 ARTS PERFORMANCE: BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

BalletMet dances to the top spot this year with its captivating annual performance of a classic holiday tale.

BEST SMALL MUSIC VENUE: Copious+Notes

Copious+Notes takes the phrase underground music scene quite literally with its intimate underground, yet upscale venue. If you’ve never been, stop in and check out the Copious restaurant and bar on the main level before hitting the Notes venue downstairs.

BEST REGULAR MUSICIAN GIG: John Schwab at Gatsby’s in Gahanna

New to the Best of the ‘Bus poll this year, this category aims to identify those favorite musicians/groups that play the same venue regularly. Apparently, the folks over at Gatsby’s in Gahanna really like Tuesday nights with John Schwab, local musician and lead singer of McGuffey Lane. Schwab was also up for his occasional gig at JT’s Pizza & Pub.

BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Edwaard Liang, BalletMet

It was an extremely close call this year, but BalletMet’s Edwaard Liang came out on top. Liang was just five votes ahead of Rossen Milanov of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, with Shadowbox Live’s Stacie Boord closely trailing Milanov by only eight votes.

BEST CHARITABLE GALA, BEST ANNUAL EVENT FOR OUT-OF-TOWNERS, BEST CHARITABLE GALA. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

★ CARING COLUMBUS ★ BEST CIVIC LEADER: Governor John Kasich The people have spoken. Governor John Kasich has been "re-elected," if you will, to the title of Best Civic Leader. BEST CHARITABLE GALA: Zoofari, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Take a trip to the zoo, but leave the kids at home? That's right, with more than 100 restaurant vendors providing samples and drinks, Zoofari is the wildest gala of the season. BEST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS: Hot Chicken Takeover If you needed a reason beyond the incredibly delicious food to visit one of Hot Chicken Takeover's now three locations, here it is. Since its 2013 inception, the company has provided job opportunities to those in need of supportive employment. A second consecutive win in this category, makes HCT a fierce competitor for the title next year. BEST VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank Mid-Ohio Foodbank may have received the most votes, but volunteers in Columbus are the real winners here. Making history as the most-nominated Best of the 'Bus category ever, the Best Volunteer Experience category received 30 distinct nominations. If that doesn't prove Columbus loves to give back, then we don't know what does.

BEST DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS FESTIVAL. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

★ FEST OF THE 'BUS ★ BEST 2017 CONCERT: Buckeye Country Superfest With the big names in country music like Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan on stage, it's hard to keep your boots from stomping. This fairly new festival, though on hiatus for 2018, is a crowd favorite. A 2019 festival is rumored, but nothing has been confirmed. BEST SUBURBAN ARTS FESTIVAL and BEST ETHNIC FESTIVAL: Dublin Irish Festival There's no luck needed for these victories! The famous Dublin Irish Festival draws nearly 100,000 people every year from all around the world, and it's clearly a local favorite.

BEST DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS FESTIVAL: Columbus Arts Festival The Columbus Arts Festival secures the top spot this time, just barely taking the lead over last year's victor, Red, White & Boom! BEST FOOD-THEMED FESTIVAL: Columbus Food Truck Festival Anyone else feel like food trucks are taking over the world? BEST DRINK-THEMED FESTIVAL: Columbus Craft Beer Week As one of the largest craft beer cities in the Midwest, Columbus is home to more than 40 craft breweries, and that list is constantly growing. Cheers to that, Columbus!

BEST BREWERY TOUR: BrewDog DogTap

With the brewing scene growing throughout central Ohio, this new category seemed necessary. And what’s a brewery tour without beer? Try samples while learning about every inch of the only U.S. BrewDog Brewery.

BEST DOWNTOWN HAPPY HOUR. Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos

BEST DOWNTOWN HAPPY HOUR: Condado Tacos

With three locations just on high street, it’s hard to miss this trendy joint where customers create their own tacos. So be warned – if your tacos taste bad, it’s your fault.

BEST CAKES: Capital City Cakes

For the second year in a row, this Grove City bakery takes the cake.

BEST CUPCAKES: Nothing Bundt Cakes

The bundtinis may be small in size, but the flavors such as chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet and lemon are quite big in taste.

BEST PIES: Just Pies

Whipping up fruit, cream and seasonal pies with homemade crust, this locally-based bakery that literally makes just pies takes the blue ribbon.

BEST DOUGHNUTS: Duck Donuts

Despite being new to Columbus, Duck Donuts beat out the competition, longtime favorite Buckeye Donuts, by just one vote.

BEST CHOCOLATE TREATS: Mozart’s

Who said chocolate treats are just for holidays? Mozart’s fancy, melt-in-the-mouth chocolates can make any day feel worthy of celebration.

BEST RETAIL BEER SELECTION and BEST RETAIL WINE SELECTION: Giant Eagle Market District

Their reign continues. That’s seven years in a row!

BEST LOCALLY OWNED BOUTIQUE. Photo courtesy of Ohio Art Market

BEST LOCALLY OWNED BOUTIQUE: Ohio Art Market

From handmade jewelry, hats and art to locally crafted honey and jams, this market is nothing but local creations.

BEST HOMETOWN PRODUCT: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Once again, Jeni’s wins this hometown award. Some of the newest ice cream flavors include salted honey pie, frosé sorbet and dairy-free dark chocolate truffle.

BEST FARMERS' MARKET EXPERIENCE: Worthington Farmers’ Market

Most farmers’ markets only occur during the warmer months, but Worthington has it figured out: an outdoor season from May to October and an indoor season the remaining months. Shop from local vendors who sell homemade products like breads, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

BEST SPA DAY OUT: Woodhouse Day Spa

For the sixth year in a row, Woodhouse Day Spa takes the spot for central Ohio residents’ preferred destination for the best spa. Enjoy a full day of relaxation with facials, sleep treatments, massages and more.

BEST GYM: Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club

This locally owned and operated athletic club has taken the win in the past, but this year they’re back on top and clearly the best.

BEST FITNESS EVENT: Arnold Sports Festival

Every year the Arnold Sports Festival gets bigger and stronger. This year, the long-time event added competitions like pickleball, axe throwing, body painting and equestrian.

BEST SUBURBAN ART GALLERY. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

★ THE PLUCK OF THE IRISH ★ BEST SUBURBAN ART GALLERY: Dublin Arts Council For the second year in a row, the Dublin Arts Council is voted the best. Apart from its rotating exhibitions by local artists, enjoy the summer-long Sundays at the Scioto music events. BEST HOMETOWN ATHLETE: Jack Nicklaus Jack Nicklaus swung hard, won this round and beat out Archie Griffin, the 2017 winner. BEST SUBURBAN FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: Dublin Celebrating the red, white and blue, this emerald city once again wins the hearts of voters for its Independence Day Celebration. For the 2018 festivity, jam out to the country tunes of headliner Sheryl Crow. BEST GOLF COURSE: Muirfield Village Golf Course Taking home gold for yet another year, this Dublin-based course not only hosts the Memorial Tournament but was designed by the 2018 Best Hometown Athlete, Jack Nicklaus. BEST CITY BIKE PATHS: Dublin The Bridge Park pedestrian bridge is underway, and by next summer bikers, walkers, runners and more will be able to enjoy this modern structure with a view.

BEST CITY BIKE PATHS. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

BEST SPOT TO SPEND NEW YEAR'S EVE: Hollywood Casino

★ BRING YOUR FRIENDS ★ BEST ANNUAL EVENT FOR OUT-OF-TOWNERS: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights For 29 years and running, the Columbus Zoo has helped kick off the holiday season with a complete lighted transformation of the zoo to help spread the holiday cheer. BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS: Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant It is no secret now, Schmidt's takes the crown again for this category and with authentic German food and cream puffs as large as your head, we don't think Schmidt's is losing this anytime soon. BEST LOCAL TOUR: Gallery Hop Tour The Gallery Hop remains the most highly anticipated monthly event throughout the year in Columbus. This is always the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse into what is going on amongst the numerous galleries in the Short North.

You won’t find a better way to ring in the new year than amongst your closest friends and family with a night full of live music and entertainment in Ohio’s largest Vegas-style casino.

BEST DOUGHNUTS. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

BEST NEW RESTAURANT (Since March 2017): Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

New to the Columbus market, restaurant owner, Jeff Ruby recently brought one of his renowned to the city. When eating at a Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, the experience is key.

BEST CATERING (Business Lunch): City Barbeque

Did you pick up the phone and order yet or are we going to have to call in for your office? Six years straight of the best catering for business lunches and you’re still packing a lunch…

BEST MOM & POP PIZZERIA: Tommy’s Pizza

Your grandparents ate here, your parents ate here, if you haven’t eaten here yet, you are missing out on one of the best Columbus staples.

BEST FOOD COMA POTENTIAL and BEST BURGERS: Thurman Café

Burgers that practically feed an entire family… for a week… at least.

BEST OUTDOOR DINING: Lindey’s Restaurant and Bar

It’s time to change up your outdoor eating habits this summer.

BEST ORGANIC DINING: Northstar Café

Winning this category by a landslide, Northstar is the spot to be in Columbus when you are looking to clean up your diet.

BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

BEST CATERING (High-End Party): Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

If you have ever attended a high-end event throughout Columbus, chances are Cameron Mitchell had a hand in the event. We think it’s safe to say they know all about the art of hosting an event.

BEST PLACE TO DRINK YOUR BRUNCH: Matt the Miller’s Tavern

With three locations spread across Dublin, Grandview and Polaris, there is no excuse not to be attending Sunday brunch. Be sure to indulge in the ultimate bloody Mary bar.

BEST FAMILY BRUNCH: Cap City Fine Diner and Bar

You still haven’t tried these cinnamon sugar rolls yet? Or are you still making yours out of a can?

BEST APPETIZER OPTIONS: Old Bag of Nails

Serving up the greatest appetizers in the city and don’t worry nails are not included.

BEST BAR/RESTAURANT FOR LIVE MUSIC and BEST SUBURBAN HAPPY HOUR: Grove City Brewing Company

Chances are you are staying after happy hours to watch the slew of entertainment and talent coming through this Grove City bar.

BEST FAMILY BRUNCH. Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

BEST RESTAURANT TO NOT RUIN YOUR DIET: Tucci’s

Located in the heart of Historic Dublin, Tucci’s stands apart from the bunch with a focus on diverse menu options all constructed from locally sourced ingredients.

BEST ROTATING/SEASONAL MENU: 101 Beer Kitchen

You are always in for a pleasant surprise each time you visit 101 Beer Kitchen. Whether it’s a new beer or dish you want to try, chances are you’ll always have something new.

BEST FOOD TRUCK NAME: ClusterTruck

Though it may not be your typical standing food truck, ClusterTruck brings the party to you. This food truck is all the nuances of a food delivery service, housed under one roof.

BEST FOOD TRUCK ART: Mikey’s Late Night Slice

It’s pretty hard to miss Mikey’s Late Night Slice’s truck throughout Columbus when you are out and about. How can you not appreciate their little pizza man?