The winners of CityScene's 2018 Best of the 'Bus!

BEST OF THE 'BUS 2018 - WINNERS!
Presenting the winners of CityScene Magazine's 2018 Best of the 'Bus Readers' Choice Awards
Photos by Maggie Smerdel Photography
BEST OF THE BUCKEYES
CARING COLUMBUS
FEST OF THE 'BUS
THE PLUCK OF THE IRISH
BRING YOUR FRIENDS
BEST URBAN ART GALLERY: Wexner Center for the ArtsWith exhibitions, screenings, performances, artist residencies and educational programs, it’s no wonder the Wexner Center for the Arts was voted Best Urban Art Gallery.
BEST INTERACTIVE ARTS ACTIVITIES: COSIWhat is a center of science and industry good for, if not to invite visitors to interact and learn? As a winner in this category for the fifth year in a row, COSI has obviously captivated Columbus, but did you know that over 33 million people from around the world have visited this fun-filled center in its history?
BEST THEATER TROUPE: Shadowbox LiveBet you didn’t know the largest resident theater company in America is right here in Columbus. Shadowbox Live’s original productions illustrate creativity and diversity, while often collaborating with other arts organizations in Columbus to connect audiences with local art and performers. The troupe said goodbye to dear friend and co-founder Stev Guyer in late March, but carries on inspired by his passionate and creative spirit.
BEST SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Picnic with the PopsThe Columbus Symphony Orchestra sure knows how to throw a party! This BYOB-style concert series held at the Columbus Commons is a favorite once again. How could it not be when it offers eight summer nights filled with great music and the chance to picnic under the stars?
BEST OF THE BUCKEYES
BEST SPORTING EVENT EXPERIENCE: The Ohio State University FootballIt’s no secret that Columbus loves The Ohio State University and its football program, beating out the Clippers and the Blue Jackets once again in this category.
BEST FACE OF COLUMBUS: Urban MeyerTalk about a dethroning, Urban Meyer has officially beaten reigning champion Jack Hanna for the title of Best Face of Columbus. This is the first time in the history of Best of the ‘Bus that Hanna hasn’t won the category.
BEST CURRENT ATHLETE: J.T. BarrettNow playing for the New Orleans Saints, all-star buckeye and fan-favorite J.T. Barrett wins best current athlete. However, Nick Bosa has a fighting chance for next year’s title.
BEST 2017 ARTS PERFORMANCE: BalletMet presents The NutcrackerBalletMet dances to the top spot this year with its captivating annual performance of a classic holiday tale.
BEST SMALL MUSIC VENUE: Copious+NotesCopious+Notes takes the phrase underground music scene quite literally with its intimate underground, yet upscale venue. If you’ve never been, stop in and check out the Copious restaurant and bar on the main level before hitting the Notes venue downstairs.
BEST REGULAR MUSICIAN GIG: John Schwab at Gatsby’s in GahannaNew to the Best of the ‘Bus poll this year, this category aims to identify those favorite musicians/groups that play the same venue regularly. Apparently, the folks over at Gatsby’s in Gahanna really like Tuesday nights with John Schwab, local musician and lead singer of McGuffey Lane. Schwab was also up for his occasional gig at JT’s Pizza & Pub.
BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Edwaard Liang, BalletMetIt was an extremely close call this year, but BalletMet’s Edwaard Liang came out on top. Liang was just five votes ahead of Rossen Milanov of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, with Shadowbox Live’s Stacie Boord closely trailing Milanov by only eight votes.
CARING COLUMBUS
BEST CIVIC LEADER: Governor John KasichThe people have spoken. Governor John Kasich has been “re-elected,” if you will, to the title of Best Civic Leader.
BEST CHARITABLE GALA: Zoofari, Columbus Zoo and AquariumTake a trip to the zoo, but leave the kids at home? That’s right, with more than 100 restaurant vendors providing samples and drinks, Zoofari is the wildest gala of the season.
BEST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS: Hot Chicken TakeoverIf you needed a reason beyond the incredibly delicious food to visit one of Hot Chicken Takeover’s now three locations, here it is. Since its 2013 inception, the company has provided job opportunities to those in need of supportive employment. A second consecutive win in this category, makes HCT a fierce competitor for the title next year.
BEST VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE: Mid-Ohio FoodbankMid-Ohio Foodbank may have received the most votes, but volunteers in Columbus are the real winners here. Making history as the most-nominated Best of the ‘Bus category ever, the Best Volunteer Experience category received 30 distinct nominations. If that doesn’t prove Columbus loves to give back, then we don’t know what does.
FEST OF THE 'BUS
BEST 2017 CONCERT: Buckeye Country SuperfestWith the big names in country music like Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan on stage, it’s hard to keep your boots from stomping. This fairly new festival, though on hiatus for 2018, is a crowd favorite. A 2019 festival is rumored, but nothing has been confirmed.
BEST SUBURBAN ARTS FESTIVAL and BEST ETHNIC FESTIVAL: Dublin Irish FestivalThere’s no luck needed for these victories! The famous Dublin Irish Festival draws nearly 100,000 people every year from all around the world, and it’s clearly a local favorite.
BEST DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS FESTIVAL: Columbus Arts FestivalThe Columbus Arts Festival secures the top spot this time, just barely taking the lead over last year’s victor, Red, White & Boom!
BEST FOOD-THEMED FESTIVAL: Columbus Food Truck FestivalAnyone else feel like food trucks are taking over the world?
BEST DRINK-THEMED FESTIVAL: Columbus Craft Beer WeekAs one of the largest craft beer cities in the Midwest, Columbus is home to more than 40 craft breweries, and that list is constantly growing. Cheers to that, Columbus!
BEST BREWERY TOUR: BrewDog DogTapWith the brewing scene growing throughout central Ohio, this new category seemed necessary. And what’s a brewery tour without beer? Try samples while learning about every inch of the only U.S. BrewDog Brewery.
BEST DOWNTOWN HAPPY HOUR: Condado TacosWith three locations just on high street, it’s hard to miss this trendy joint where customers create their own tacos. So be warned – if your tacos taste bad, it’s your fault.
BEST CAKES: Capital City CakesFor the second year in a row, this Grove City bakery takes the cake.
BEST CUPCAKES: Nothing Bundt CakesThe bundtinis may be small in size, but the flavors such as chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet and lemon are quite big in taste.
BEST PIES: Just PiesWhipping up fruit, cream and seasonal pies with homemade crust, this locally-based bakery that literally makes just pies takes the blue ribbon.
BEST DOUGHNUTS: Duck DonutsDespite being new to Columbus, Duck Donuts beat out the competition, longtime favorite Buckeye Donuts, by just one vote.
BEST CHOCOLATE TREATS: Mozart’sWho said chocolate treats are just for holidays? Mozart’s fancy, melt-in-the-mouth chocolates can make any day feel worthy of celebration.
BEST RETAIL BEER SELECTION and BEST RETAIL WINE SELECTION: Giant Eagle Market DistrictTheir reign continues. That’s seven years in a row!
BEST LOCALLY OWNED BOUTIQUE: Ohio Art MarketFrom handmade jewelry, hats and art to locally crafted honey and jams, this market is nothing but local creations.
BEST HOMETOWN PRODUCT: Jeni’s Splendid Ice CreamsOnce again, Jeni’s wins this hometown award. Some of the newest ice cream flavors include salted honey pie, frosé sorbet and dairy-free dark chocolate truffle.
BEST FARMERS' MARKET EXPERIENCE: Worthington Farmers’ MarketMost farmers’ markets only occur during the warmer months, but Worthington has it figured out: an outdoor season from May to October and an indoor season the remaining months. Shop from local vendors who sell homemade products like breads, fruits, vegetables and flowers.
BEST SPA DAY OUT: Woodhouse Day SpaFor the sixth year in a row, Woodhouse Day Spa takes the spot for central Ohio residents’ preferred destination for the best spa. Enjoy a full day of relaxation with facials, sleep treatments, massages and more.
BEST GYM: Premier at Sawmill Athletic ClubThis locally owned and operated athletic club has taken the win in the past, but this year they’re back on top and clearly the best.
BEST FITNESS EVENT: Arnold Sports FestivalEvery year the Arnold Sports Festival gets bigger and stronger. This year, the long-time event added competitions like pickleball, axe throwing, body painting and equestrian.
THE PLUCK OF THE IRISH
BEST SUBURBAN ART GALLERY: Dublin Arts CouncilFor the second year in a row, the Dublin Arts Council is voted the best. Apart from its rotating exhibitions by local artists, enjoy the summer-long Sundays at the Scioto music events.
BEST HOMETOWN ATHLETE: Jack NicklausJack Nicklaus swung hard, won this round and beat out Archie Griffin, the 2017 winner.
BEST SUBURBAN FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: DublinCelebrating the red, white and blue, this emerald city once again wins the hearts of voters for its Independence Day Celebration. For the 2018 festivity, jam out to the country tunes of headliner Sheryl Crow.
BEST GOLF COURSE: Muirfield Village Golf CourseTaking home gold for yet another year, this Dublin-based course not only hosts the Memorial Tournament but was designed by the 2018 Best Hometown Athlete, Jack Nicklaus.
BEST CITY BIKE PATHS: DublinThe Bridge Park pedestrian bridge is underway, and by next summer bikers, walkers, runners and more will be able to enjoy this modern structure with a view.
BEST SPOT TO SPEND NEW YEAR'S EVE: Hollywood CasinoYou won’t find a better way to ring in the new year than amongst your closest friends and family with a night full of live music and entertainment in Ohio’s largest Vegas-style casino.
BRING YOUR FRIENDS
BEST ANNUAL EVENT FOR OUT-OF-TOWNERS: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium WildlightsFor 29 years and running, the Columbus Zoo has helped kick off the holiday season with a complete lighted transformation of the zoo to help spread the holiday cheer.
BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS: Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und RestaurantIt is no secret now, Schmidt’s takes the crown again for this category and with authentic German food and cream puffs as large as your head, we don’t think Schmidt’s is losing this anytime soon.
BEST LOCAL TOUR: Gallery Hop TourThe Gallery Hop remains the most highly anticipated monthly event throughout the year in Columbus. This is always the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse into what is going on amongst the numerous galleries in the Short North.
BEST NEW RESTAURANT (Since March 2017): Jeff Ruby’s SteakhouseNew to the Columbus market, restaurant owner, Jeff Ruby recently brought one of his renowned to the city. When eating at a Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, the experience is key.
BEST CATERING (Business Lunch): City BarbequeDid you pick up the phone and order yet or are we going to have to call in for your office? Six years straight of the best catering for business lunches and you’re still packing a lunch…
BEST MOM & POP PIZZERIA: Tommy’s PizzaYour grandparents ate here, your parents ate here, if you haven’t eaten here yet, you are missing out on one of the best Columbus staples.
BEST FOOD COMA POTENTIAL and BEST BURGERS: Thurman CaféBurgers that practically feed an entire family… for a week… at least.
BEST OUTDOOR DINING: Lindey’s Restaurant and BarIt’s time to change up your outdoor eating habits this summer.
BEST ORGANIC DINING: Northstar CaféWinning this category by a landslide, Northstar is the spot to be in Columbus when you are looking to clean up your diet.
BEST CATERING (High-End Party): Cameron Mitchell Premier EventsIf you have ever attended a high-end event throughout Columbus, chances are Cameron Mitchell had a hand in the event. We think it’s safe to say they know all about the art of hosting an event.
BEST PLACE TO DRINK YOUR BRUNCH: Matt the Miller’s TavernWith three locations spread across Dublin, Grandview and Polaris, there is no excuse not to be attending Sunday brunch. Be sure to indulge in the ultimate bloody Mary bar.
BEST FAMILY BRUNCH: Cap City Fine Diner and BarYou still haven’t tried these cinnamon sugar rolls yet? Or are you still making yours out of a can?
BEST APPETIZER OPTIONS: Old Bag of NailsServing up the greatest appetizers in the city and don’t worry nails are not included.
BEST BAR/RESTAURANT FOR LIVE MUSIC and BEST SUBURBAN HAPPY HOUR: Grove City Brewing CompanyChances are you are staying after happy hours to watch the slew of entertainment and talent coming through this Grove City bar.
