Bookmarks | Dublin Life | December 2016

×

The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle

By Joanne Huist Smith

When her husband unexpectedly dies, Joanne Smith and her three children can’t see beyond their grief to prepare for the upcoming Christmas season.

But 12 days before Christmas, presents and notes appear on their doorstep, signed “True Friends,” and as the Smith family attempts to discover who might be leaving these anonymous gifts, they begin to heal and find joy.

For fans of the Richard Paul Evans’ Christmas Box series, here’s a true story that celebrates miracles and the healing power of love.