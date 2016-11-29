Bookmarks | Dublin Life | December 2016

Children's Selections
Full of Beans
By Jennifer Holm
Depression-era Key West provides a fertile setting for the hilarious antics of Beans and his gang. Ages 8-12
Those Darn Squirrels and the Cat Next Door
By Adam Rubin
What happens when a new neighbor moves in with the world’s most annoying cat? Ages 4-8
Ghosts
By Raina Telgemeier
Ghosts is an insightful graphic novel about the power of family and friendship, and how it gives us the courage to do what we never thought possible. Ages 8-12
Violet the Pilot
By Steve Breen
Breen’s book is a classic underdog story that will have you cheering for unconventional Violet. Ages 4-8
Adult Selections
The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle
By Joanne Huist Smith
When her husband unexpectedly dies, Joanne Smith and her three children can’t see beyond their grief to prepare for the upcoming Christmas season.
But 12 days before Christmas, presents and notes appear on their doorstep, signed “True Friends,” and as the Smith family attempts to discover who might be leaving these anonymous gifts, they begin to heal and find joy.
For fans of the Richard Paul Evans’ Christmas Box series, here’s a true story that celebrates miracles and the healing power of love.
A Very Merry Paper Christmas
By Lark Crafts
From the very best Etsy crafters, here’s a fun-filled book with 25 craft ideas utilizing simple skills: folding, cutting, stapling and taping. From creating a lovely ornament to decorating your Christmas mantel, here’s the one-stop book for the crafter, or to entertain the kids during the busy holiday season.
Winter Storms
By Elin Hilderbrand
Hilderbrand’s satisfying conclusion to the Quinn family trilogy (after Winter Street and Winter Stroll) finds the Quinns frantically prepping for a wedding as a once-in-a-century blizzard heads to Nantucket.
The Best of Thanksgiving
From Williams-Sonoma
Nobody does Thanksgiving better than the Williams-Sonoma folks. This updated edition has kitchen-tested recipes and swoon-worthy photos (including ones of fabulous table decorations). Best of all: An hour-by-hour timeline so your guests aren’t still waiting for the turkey at midnight.
And remember, those Thanksgiving recipes will come in handy for Christmas dinner, too.
Editor's Note
A Man Called Ove
By Fredrik Backman
Everyone calls Ove “the bitter neighbor from hell.” He’s a creature of habit, and always sticks to his routines and principles.
But Ove’s world turns upside down when a colorful young family moves in next door. A Man Called Ove is a story of friendship and the unexpected ways our lives can change.
A Man Called Ove was adapted for the Swedish screen in 2015.