Bookmarks | Dublin Life | April 2017

1 of 4
Hillbilly Elegy
By J. D. Vance
Like many Appalachians, Vance’s grandparents moved from Kentucky to Ohio in search of a better life. What they didn’t count on was the struggle to fit into this new landscape socially.
Vance describes the difficulties that his family faced with a move that encompassed so much more than simple geographic miles.
2 of 4
Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance
By Angela Duckworth
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the secret to success lay less in talent and more in persistence and passion? Duckworth’s successful book is summed up as “a book about what goes through your head when you fall down, and how that – not talent or luck – makes all the difference.”
3 of 4
The First 1,000 Days
By Roger Thurow
What if all children could achieve greatness? Thurow posits that the first 1,000 days in a child’s life, beginning with the mother’s pregnancy, are supremely important.
Nutrition is vital. – It will affect that child’s ability to grow, learn and work, and if everyone is fed well, that will lead to a healthier society in general.
4 of 4
Peak: Secrets from the New Science of Expertise
By Anders Ericsson
Whether you want to move up the ladder at work, become a better athlete or help your child to achieve academic success, Ericsson offers up his theory of counter-intuitive methods that promise to improve skills in alternative and groundbreaking ways.