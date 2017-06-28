Best of the 'Bus 2017 Award Winners!

× Arts & Entertainment

Best Suburban Art Gallery: Dublin Arts Council

As impressive as the Dublin Arts Council’s exhibitions are – Community In-Between, which opens Aug. 8, looks to offer a fascinating perspective on the local Somali community – don’t forget about its Sundays at Scioto summer concert series, which has five remaining shows this season.

Best Urban Art Gallery: Wexner Center for the Arts

The Wexner Center for the Arts is much more than just a gallery, of course – witness its film series, performing arts productions and educational programming – but that doesn’t make exhibitions such as the current show, Gray Matters, any less impressive.

Best Interactive Arts Activities: COSI

“Interactive” is the name of the game at COSI, which is winning this category for the fourth year in a row thanks to educational 3-D films, the largest planetarium in the state and any number of exciting exhibitions.

Best Theater Troupe: Shadowbox Live

You can’t point to just one show on Shadowbox Live’s 2016-17 line-up as the difference-maker in this category, but you have to think its smash hit Evolutionaries, a tribute to Prince and David Bowie, had a big impact.

Best Summer Concert Series: Picnic with the Pops

We can’t prove it scientifically, but we’d be willing to bet last year’s next-level Nelly show helped propel Picnic with the Pops to victory here.

Best Hometown Mascot: Brutus Buckeye (OSU)

The photos here and on the cover are only a fraction of the amazing photos we got of Brutus Buckeye. We still can’t figure out how he manages to stand on his head.

Best Sporting Event Experience: OSU Buckeyes

It’s not exactly a surprise that the uber-popular Buckeyes won this category, but give credit to the Blue Jackets and the Clippers, who put up the best fight.

Best 2016 Concert: Garth Brooks at the Schottenstein Center

When a visiting musician has a street named in his honor, one can see how he might capture enough hearts and minds to win recognition for his show.

Best 2016 Arts Performance: Broadway Across America presents Wicked

Well, it looks like Wicked remains “Popular” in Columbus. (See what we did there?)

× People

Best Face of Columbus: Jack Hanna

Once again, Jack Hanna takes top honors among Columbus’ most recognizable faces, though Urban Meyer gets closer and closer every year.

Best Artistic Director: Stev Guyer, Shadwobox Live

You don’t run one of central Ohio’s most popular and innovative theater companies for more than 20 years without earning yourself some fans.

Best Civic Leader: John Kasich

A lot of people outside Ohio have learned John Kasich’s name over the last couple of years, but everyone here knows it well – enough to put him at the top of our readers’ lists.

Best Hometown Athlete: Archie Griffin

No surprises here; one of Buckeye Nation’s most beloved figures takes the crown this year, though he had to fend off a strong challenge from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

× Festivals & Events

Best Suburban Arts Festival, Best Annual Event for Out-of-Towners, Best Ethnic Festival: Dublin Irish Festival

With a total of three wins this year, it’s clear readers continue to hold a special reverence for this massive celebration of Irish culture, which celebrates its 30th year this August.

Best Spot to Spend New Year’s Eve: Hollywood Casino

Not only is it the largest Vegas-style casino in Ohio – featuring more than 2,200 slots, 70 table games and 34 poker tables – Hollywood Casino is also the place to be to count down the new year.

Best Downtown Columbus Festival: Red, White & Boom!

The Columbus Arts Festival came within a hair of winning this category, but in the end, it was the biggest fireworks display in Ohio at the top of the heap.

Best Local Tour: Gallery Hop

The monthly Short North tradition that is Gallery Hop put on a strong showing in this new category, but for a high-performing annual event, check out Columbus Open Studio and Stage, which returns Oct. 7 and 8 for its second year.

× Expand Randall L. Schieber Jazz and Rib Festival, Columbus Ohio

Best Food-Themed Festival: Jazz & Rib Fest

The food and music capture the most eyeballs (and taste buds and eardrums), but there are also vendors, children’s entertainment and the annual Color Run to enjoy.

Best Drink-Themed Festival: Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival

This year marked the seventh anniversary for the Wine and Arts Festival in Grove City Town Center, and featured more than 20 wineries, including Grove City’s own Plum Run Winery and attached Grove City Brewing Company.

Best Suburban Fourth of July Celebration: Dublin

The big Independence Day celebration that in years past has featured the likes of Pat Benatar, Smokey Robinson and Huey Lewis & the News will be headlined this year by Peter Frampton.

Best Ethnic Festival Food: Schmidt’s Bahama Mama, Oktoberfest

It’s a good thing the cream puffs weren’t also nominated. Readers would have had a real Solomon’s choice trying to pick a winner.

× Expand Grahm S. Jones Zoofari 2015

Best Charitable Gala: Zoofari

Adults get the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium all to themselves, and more than 100 restaurants are on hand to offer samples and drinks, meaning this event would be a draw even if it weren’t a major fundraiser for the zoo.

× Drinks & Dining

Best New Restaurant (since March 2016): Harvest Pizzeria (Dublin)

With existing locations in German Village and Clintonville, the addition of a Dublin restaurant suggests that Harvest Pizzeria won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Best Barbecue and Best Catering – Business Lunch: City Barbeque

Clearly, readers love our local chain for its smoked meats, hardy sides and smother-worthy sauces. Thus, the multiple awards, including Best Barbecue for the fifth year in a row.

Best Mom & Pop Pizzeria: Tommy’s Pizza and Subs

Tommy’s Pizza – with locations in Dublin, Upper Arlington and the University District – was No. 1. Tammy’s Pizza, in Grove City, was No. 2. Too bad there’s not a Timmy’s Pizza.

× Expand Catherine Murray

Best Authentic Sushi: Akai Hana

It’s no surprise Akai Hana took the best authentic sushi category this year; its skilled sushi chefs have been serving elegantly arranged creative dishes since 1986. For even more authenticity, fish directly from Japan is available.

Best Food Coma Potential and Best Pies: Der Dutchman

One look at Der Dutchman’s buffet, and you’ll see why it took home Best Food Coma Potential. Especially if it’s the breakfast buffet you look at.

Best Outdoor Dining: Milestone 229

The only problem with the view at Milestone 229 is that you have to look past whatever top-notch food and drink you ordered to appreciate it. Mmm, Homer’s French Toast…

Best Business Lunch, Best Place to Drink Your Brunch and Best Family Brunch: Matt the Miller’s Tavern

Take a look at this issue's Cuisine article for a closer look at what Matt the Miller’s Tavern brings to the (brunch) table.

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners To: Schmidt’s Restaurant und Sausage Haus

Given its renown, this category is Schmidt’s to lose in any given year. But Lindey’s, the Pearl and Northstar Café all made a run at this one.

Best Organic Dining: Northstar Café

Northstar Café is all about organic, hormone-free and locally grown, and as of this spring, it has four locations in central Ohio to offer those things; the Westerville restaurant is now open.

Best Catering – High-End Party: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

It makes sense that the caterer responsible for events at the Columbus Museum of Art and the Ivory Room at Miranova would be a top choice for high-end catering.

Best Appetizer Options: Marcella’s Ristorante

That’s a popular meatball.

Best Bar/Restaurant for Live Music: Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza

Performers in July include Deuce ‘n a Quarter, fo/mo/deep, Bill Dutcher and Urban Jazz Coalition.

× Shopping & Retail

× Expand dan kinzie

Best Cakes/Cupcakes: Capital City Cakes

It’s another impressive showing for this Grove City bakery, which has won awards for us before, but takes home Best Cakes for the first time this year.

Best Chocolate Treats: Anthony-Thomas Candy Company

What? You still haven’t gone on a tour of the Anthony-Thomas factory? Well, get on that, then.

Best Retail Wine Selection and Best Retail Beer Selection: Giant Eagle Market District

These two categories are often winners for Giant Eagle Market District, which works hard to offer an impressive selection at all its locations. Pour one out for the dearly departed the Andersons, though, which put on a strong showing in advance of its June closing.

Best Locally Owned Boutique: The Morgan House

We had a lot of nominees for this category, and it was the impressively eclectic gift shop at the Dublin-based Morgan House that captured our readers’ hearts. Give credit to Westerville’s Pure Roots Boutique, though, which was within a few votes of the top spot.

Best Hometown Product: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

The new additions for summer at Jeni’s include hard cider sorbet, cream puff ice cream and peach lassi buttermilk frozen yogurt. It was a bad idea to write this section before lunchtime.

Best Socially Responsible Business: Hot Chicken Takeover

Chowing down on Hot Chicken Takeover’s Nashville-inspired fried chicken helps more than just your stomach cravings. The company has been providing jobs to those in need of supportive employment since it opened in 2013.

Best Unique Farmers’ Market Experience: North Market Farmers’ Market

Being connected to the North Market, and being organized by it rather than by a city or other municipal organization, helped set the North Market’s farmers’ market apart.

× Health, Wellness & Giving

Best Spa Day Out: The Woodhouse Day Spa

It’s five in a row for the Woodhouse Day Spa, which always puts up a strong showing when central Ohio residents are asked where they prefer to relax.

Best Gym/Fitness Center Programming: Dublin Community Recreation Center

The reputation of Dublin’s rec center extends well beyond the city’s borders, allowing it to beat out a number of local and national chains with gyms in central Ohio.

Best Overall Fitness Event: Arnold Sports Festival

This year, the Arnold Sports Festival hit a record of about 20,000 athletes from 80 nations in 70 sports and events.

Best Luxury Kennel/Pet Day Care: Pet Palace

Humans don’t get to enjoy all of the relaxation opportunities in central Ohio, right?

Best Golf Course: The Country Club at Muirfield Village

There was stiff competition in this category from the likes of Pinnacle Golf Course and Scioto Country Club, but none of them could catch the Country Club at Muirfield Village, an institution in Ohio golf.

Best City Bike Paths: Dublin

And those paths are only going to get better connected when the Bridge Park pedestrian bridge is completed.

Best Volunteer Experience: Westerville Area Resource Ministry

This award comes at the perfect time for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry, which celebrates its 45th anniversary July 29 at Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center.