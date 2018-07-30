A snapshot of central Ohio performing arts in 2018-19

PromoWest Productions presents Red Fang

Sept. 12, doors open at 7 p.m.

A&R Music Bar

Red Fang, hailing from Portland, Oregon, is an American metal band formed in 2005. The group has toured the world in recent years, opening for several giants, including Mastodon and even making an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman. To date, the band has released four studio albums: Red Fang in 2009, Murder the Mountains in 2011, Whales and Leeches in 2013 and Only Ghosts in 2016. Tickets are on sale online at www.ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of James Rexroad

In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony

Sept. 21-22 at 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

The new Masterworks season opens with a selection of masterpieces inspired by the Disney classic, Fantasia. Bach’s majestic music as seen through the eyes of the legendary conductor Stokowski and Wagner’s terrifying “Ride of the Valkyries” are paired with the rich orchestral palettes of Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Strauss’ iconic Also Sprach Zarathustra, made famous by the feature film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“This year’s primary focus will be on the Columbus Symphony itself – its wonderful musicians and their virtuosity,” says Columbus Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rossen Milanov. “Our 2018-19 season is a collection of irresistibly unique concert experiences that will provide a wide array of choices for Columbus audiences to consider.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephen Pariser

Kristin Chenoweth

Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor and songstress Kristin Chenoweth brings her unique and powerful voice to the McCoy for one-night-only performance of some of the most unforgettable songs from Broadway and best-loved canons of the Great American Songbook.

“It doesn’t get much better than opening a new season with Kristen Chenoweth,” says CAPA vice president of programming, Rich Corsi. “To have such a huge star perform in such an intimate venue will truly give audiences a night to remember.”

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes

Sept. 27-30

Schottenstein Center

Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange unite for this live, action-packed battle to defend the universe from ne’er-do-wells. Marvel fans will be blown away by this all-new show which unites beloved superheroes in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before Loki gains control. The cutting-edge special effects and immersive video projection will enthrall spectators both young and old.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

The legions of GoT followers now have something else to wet their whistle with the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi. The fantastical world of Westeros is brought to North America this fall. Patrons will have the opportunity to watch in wonder as the famed composer leads an orchestra and choir performing music from all seven seasons of the wildly popular, Emmy award-winning HBO series.

La Jeunesse: The Myth of Faust

October 26 & 28

Lincoln Theatre

Presented in honor of two of Opera Project Columbus’ biggest supports, George and Tina Skestos, this performance expects to be devilishly entertaining.

“It’s a concert-style presentation that will feature singers, orchestra, chorus, children’s chorus and of course Maestro Siciliani.

Jay Mohr

Nov. 2

Columbus Funny Bone at 7:45 p.m.

Patrons familiar with Jay Mohr’s 1993-1995 stint on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live as well as slimy sports agent Bob Sugar in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire are aware of his comedic acting chops, but few may realize the full breadth of his skills. In addition to performing stand-up comedy and film acting, he also hosts his own podcast, Mohr Stories, and hosted a daily midday sports radio talk show, Jay Mohr Sports, on FOX Sports Radio.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Oct. 19-Nov. 10

Palace Theatre

Lovingly ripped from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this irreverent musical comedy retells the quest of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail. Featuring a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers, Spamalot is a fan favorite.

× Expand Photo courtesy Anita Dloniak & Associates

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 7-23

Ohio Theatre

The Nutcracker remains a beloved holiday tradition that stands the test of time. Journey with young Clara as she and her Nutcracker Prince set out to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. Set to Tchaikovsky’s extraordinary arrangement, The Nutcracker is an adventure for all who believe in holiday enchantment.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance

Jan. 18 from 8-10 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

The Jazz Arts Group is rebooting and retooling its sold-out Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance from the 2016-17 season as part of the city-wide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. They are expanding the list of classic songs on offer, and the roster of outstanding local performers – both male and female, vocalists and instrumentalists – to include such renaissance leaders as Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson to Billie Holiday and Fats Waller.

Broadway Across America presents Hamilton

Jan. 29-Feb. 17

Ohio Theatre

How can you be a patron of the arts and not know about the phenomena that is Hamilton: An American Musical? The song and rapped-filled musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton has taken the nation by storm. Inspired by the 2004 biography, Alexander Hamilton, by historian Ron Chernow, the musical incorporates genres such as hip-hop, rhythm and blues, pop music, soul music, and inclusive-conscious casting of non-white actors as the founding fathers and other historical figures.

Opera Columbus presents The Flood

Feb. 8-10

Southern Theatre

The Great Flood of 1913 occurred in the central and eastern U.S. after several days of heavy rain. While a number of Midwestern states experienced widespread damage, the official death toll range for the state of Ohio falls between 422-470. Over a quarter-million people were left homeless after the major area rivers became overburdened by runoff. Co-commissioned by Opera Columbus and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, The Flood deals with human connection through shared tragedy, specifically the devastation experienced within the Franklinton neighborhood.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group

Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink?

Feb. 22-June 24

Shadowbox Live

Which album currently holds the record for consecutive weeks listed on the Billboard 200 chart? That’s right, the almighty Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Featured on the chart for well over 1,000 consecutive weeks, the next closest (Bob Marley and the Wailers) is a paltry 600 weeks. Shadowbox Live pays tribute to the legendary band in a two-part performance. The music will be paired with video excerpts, in addition to a live-action interpretation of The Wizard of Oz. Trippy!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tommy Feisel

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Sleeping Beauty

March 8-10

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

The long-awaited collaboration of the New Albany Ballet Company and the New Albany Symphony Orchestra comes to fruition this season as the two present Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty.

“The New Albany Symphony is over-the-moon excited to be partnering with the New Albany Ballet Children’s Theatre in a full-stage production of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty,” says orchestra executive director Heather Garner.

With choreography by Jimmy Orrante, dancing by students of the New Albany Ballet Children’s Theatre and live music performed by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, this one-weekend only-performance will inspire audiences young and young at heart.

“We are fortunate to have the perfect trifecta in our back yard – a beautiful hall, a talented young dance company and an experienced orchestra able to tackle a score of this magnitude,” says Garner.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Garner

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Ninth

May 11-12

Southern Theatre, Worthington United Methodist Church

For a poignant end to its 40th season, ProMusica turns to the Viennese masters – beginning with Mozart’s choral work Allegri Miserere, and continuing with eloquently orchestrated Schubert songs. The performance concludes with Beethoven’s massive Symphony No. 9, leading listeners through an emotional journey from grief into fury, before emerging into pure joy and celebration.

Nathan Collins is an editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com