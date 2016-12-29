5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 30 - Jan. 1

1. When Ohio Was Young (Through Jan. 15)

The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware

Works depicting Ohio before it was Ohio.

2. The Harlem Globetrotters (Dec. 29)

Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The Harlem Globetrotters take Columbus by storm in this family friendly event. Highlighted by trick shots and amazing feats of athleticism, the Globetrotters are sure to wow basketball fans and newcomers alike.

3. Swingin' in the New Year presented by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra (Dec. 29)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Jazz Arts Group continues its Swingin' with the CJO series with internationally renowned trumpeter and CJO Artistic Director Byron Stripling and part of the Columbus Community Jazz Band. 

4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Dec. 29)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The lights show of the year is back, putting some progressive metal into the holiday season with The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Be amazed by the visuals and sounds of a classic holiday band -- with a twist.

5. The Year of Wince! (through Dec. 31)

pm gallery, 1190 N. High St.

Don't miss viewing a year of work by local artist Charles Wince. Wince, who lives in the Short North, is a pm gallery featured artist.

