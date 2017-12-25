100 years later, Upper Arlington is set for celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Upper Arlington Independence day 1921

In 1913, brothers King and Ben Thompson purchased 840 acres of land from James T. Miller.

The two brothers were inspired by the Country Club development in Kansas City and wanted to bring a similar feel to a residential neighborhood for Columbus.

During development, the two brothers partnered with William Pitkin Jr., a well-respected landscape architect from Rochester, New York, who suggested curving streets to follow the land and to feature an abundance of trees to go against the grid-like patterns found throughout Columbus. This distinct design is still a staple of the area today.

Development would temporarily pause in 1916 as 8,000 National Guard troops used the site as training camp, known as Camp Willis, to prepare to protect the U.S./Mexico border. Since then, the city itself has been a proud neighborhood full of rich history.

“The city has grown in a contained way. Physically, not much has changed since the 1950s,” says city Community Affairs Director Emma Speight. “You can see most of the growth within the city from the architecture.”

The city’s master plan has laid out goals for land use, community appearances, public facilities and housing to begin in 2018 and beyond.

“People don’t want to lose that unique community spirit that exists here,” Speight says. “They have a strong sense of place and home in Upper Arlington.”

Upper Arlington has a massive centennial celebration in store for 2018. A volunteer task force has worked for years to decide the best ways to commemorate 100 years.

Northam Park will be the site of Upper Arlington’s legacy project: the construction of a legacy plaza and history walk. The walk will tell the story of the community as well as the reason why the city’s mascot is the Golden Bear.

“We are really trying to enhance the park’s entrance way with this legacy project,” Speight says.

To complement the entryway, a bronze statue of an adult bear with two cubs will be placed in the legacy plaza. Climbing will be encouraged for photo opportunities.

The community’s 2014 passage of an income tax increase and 2017 passage of a school levy to, in part, rebuild Upper Arlington High School have demonstrated its commitment to its future, Speight says.

“The community has given a real message that they truly do believe in the future here,” Speight says. “Upper Arlington is such a phenomenal place to live in and work. Everyone wants to see each other doing their part.”

