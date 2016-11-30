A Violet Township Fire Departent holiday giving tradition

The Violet Township Fire Department and Pickerington Local School District are once again teaming up to provide holiday assistance for children and families throughout the Pickerington and Fairfield County areas.

This partnership has proven to be particularly successful in the past years. In 2015, we assisted approximately 720 families with nearly 2,000 children.

Thanks to the generosity of local schools, businesses and churches, our red toy collection boxes are located at 50 sites throughout Canal Winchester, Pickerington and Reynoldsburg. The toy drive officially kicked off Nov. 22.

If you would like to contribute, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in any Violet Township Fire Department toy drive box. You may also donate at any of the three Violet Fire stations. Station 591 is currently located at 490 N. Center St., Station 592 is at 8700 Refugee Rd. and Station 593 is at 2365 Taylor Park Dr. Items of particular need are gifts for older children, such as gift cards, electronics and cologne or perfume.

Girl Scout Troop 2140 is hosting the annual Toy Drive-Thru at Violet Fire Station 592 at 8700 Refugee Rd. This event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations may be dropped off as you drive through the fire station, where the fire trucks typically sit, without even getting out of your car. Violet Township firefighters will also attend various school events to promote the toy drive.

Due to the dedication of generous community members and leaders, Violet Township Fire Department and Pickerington Local Schools are able to make a difference in the lives of children and families during the holiday season. Thank you in advance for your continued support, and we hope you and your family have a safe and happy holiday season.

Open House Attendance Is Always Appreciated

The Violet Township Fire Department opened its doors to the community on Saturday, Oct. 16 during our annual Open House celebration. We want to take the time to thank everyone who attended, and those vendors and staff who made this an enormously successful event. We are always excited to meet so many people from the community, and hope that you had a great time and learned something new.

Mark your calendars for upcoming Open Houses now so that we can see all of you again next year!